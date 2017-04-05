'All my energy has gone': Brisbane man laid low by bird droppings

Milton Silcock developed seven lesions in his brain, a large lump in his lung and contracted a potentially fatal form of meningitis after sweeping up bird poo and cleaning out swallows' nests. The 56-year-old Camira man was an "outdoorsy", physically active man who went boating, fishing and hunting and bought himself a boat and a caravan to enjoy the great outdoors.

