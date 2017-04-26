After washout, Boca Bash boat gathering is back on

Scores of local boaters will flood the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton this weekend for an annual boating bash - for the second weekend in a row. The Boca Bash , an unofficial annual water party planned through social media, was rained out last weekend, although a crowd converged at Lake Boca , south of Palmetto Park Road and north of the Boca Raton Inlet, despite the weather, according to the event's Facebook page.

