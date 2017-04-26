After washout, Boca Bash boat gathering is back on
Scores of local boaters will flood the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton this weekend for an annual boating bash - for the second weekend in a row. The Boca Bash , an unofficial annual water party planned through social media, was rained out last weekend, although a crowd converged at Lake Boca , south of Palmetto Park Road and north of the Boca Raton Inlet, despite the weather, according to the event's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC