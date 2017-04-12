a About Boating Safelya course scheduled for April 26-27
The 'About Boating Safely' ourse - - will be given by U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 092-01-01 Massena on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hawkins Point Visitors Center. The ABS course meets requirements for the operation of boats and personal watercraft in all states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC