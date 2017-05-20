2 dead in boating incident
Two people are dead and three others are in stable condition after a fishing boat went down off the west coast of Vancouver Island. All five of the passengers were taken to shore Sunday afternoon, but health officials later confirmed that two of them had died, Coast Guard spokesman Dan Bate said in a statement.
