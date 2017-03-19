Winter storms create banner year for ...

Winter storms create banner year for hazards in S.F. Bay

The crew on the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' John A.B. Dillard debris salvage boat works to pick up debris at the Berkeley Marina in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2017. The Dillard, with a crew of five, has seen large increases in the amount of debris, everything from large trees, branches, and broken docks to whole refrigerators and occasionally cars, that have washed into the bay after heavy storms.

Chicago, IL

