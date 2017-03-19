Winter storms create banner year for hazards in S.F. Bay
The crew on the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' John A.B. Dillard debris salvage boat works to pick up debris at the Berkeley Marina in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2017. The Dillard, with a crew of five, has seen large increases in the amount of debris, everything from large trees, branches, and broken docks to whole refrigerators and occasionally cars, that have washed into the bay after heavy storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC