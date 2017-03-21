Will this boating challenge in the Fens succeed? If it does it will be the first time in 11 years
Veterans of several attempts to navigate the Old Bedford river. John Revell and his boat Olive Emily will be joined by Chris Howes and his boat Lily May for a fresh attempt on April 4 2017, possibly in the company of a third vessel, yet to be confirmed.
