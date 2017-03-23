Why are these people burning their socks?
Georgetown residents burn their socks, an annual tradition that symbolizes the start of boating season. Bob Turner, now a Pawley's Island resident, claims to have started the Burning of the Socks festival in 1978 in Annapolis, Md.
