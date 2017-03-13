Wareham looks to boost fishing, boating access

Selectmen approved entering into an agreement that will turn the Weweantic rivershore property known as 0 Marion Road into a public access area for fishing and boating. Accompanied by representatives from the state Division of Marine Fisheries, the Plymouth County League of Sportsmen and the state Department of Fish and Game Fishing and Boating Access, town Harbormaster Gary Buckminster explained to the board the land at that address is currently privately owned.

