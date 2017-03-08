Vigilantes exposing Gold Coast speedb...

Vigilantes exposing Gold Coast speedboating hoons online

Vigilantes are being urged against exposing speed boating hoons online because it's hindering police's ability to bring them to justice. Social media groups launched to expose the Gold Coast waterway hoons, including their registration numbers, are compromising the legal right of alleged offenders.

