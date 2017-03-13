VIDEO: Businessman charged with manslaughter 'ignored safety advice' on boat
A HAMPSHIRE businessman who has been charged with manslaughter following the death of his friend in a boating incident, had ignored safety advice, a court heard. Chief Operating Officer of OneCom, Aaron Brown is charged with the manslaughter of his friend Ryan McKinley, 36, after the incident off the Isle of Wight in June 2015.
