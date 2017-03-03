USPS Video Filmed on Marco
The United States Power Squadron is more than100 years old, but that doesn't mean its leadership won't resort to current technologies to support their objectives of boating education, fellowship, and civil service. Toward that end, USPS members Sari Lafferty and Louie Ojeda were tasked with creating a promotional video that illustrates just how much fun squadron members have while learning together and boating together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC