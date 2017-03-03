USPS Video Filmed on Marco

The United States Power Squadron is more than100 years old, but that doesn't mean its leadership won't resort to current technologies to support their objectives of boating education, fellowship, and civil service. Toward that end, USPS members Sari Lafferty and Louie Ojeda were tasked with creating a promotional video that illustrates just how much fun squadron members have while learning together and boating together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.