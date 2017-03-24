Torqeedo names Marcia Kull president
Marcia Kull has been named president of Torqeedo Group, Inc., and will direct global sales and strategy for the electric marine propulsion company, Torqeedo announced Friday. Kull will oversee Torqeedo's growth activities in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions.
