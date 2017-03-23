This Week on 'America Outdoors Radio'...

This Week on 'America Outdoors Radio' - March 25, 2017

Read more: AmmoLand

We'll start off talking to High Mountain Outfitters out of Colorado who are offering a chance to bag a bull from the world's largest elk herd. We'll go from elk to ducks on the hunting side when we interview Joel Brice with Delta Waterfowl about the looming crisis the sport of waterfowl hunting is facing due to the declining numbers of individuals participating in the sport.

Chicago, IL

