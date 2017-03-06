State starts checking boats for musse...

State starts checking boats for mussels in northwest Montana - Mon, 06 Mar 2017 PST

Officials have opened two watercraft inspection stations as part of the state's plan to prevent the spread of invasive mussels. The Daily Inter Lake reported that the Flathead Basin Commission opened the inspection stations on Friday in Pablo and at Clearwater Junction.

