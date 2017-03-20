Spring aboard for boating season
Spring Aboard has sprung! During the week of March 19-25, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators are encouraging boaters to 'Spring Aboard' by enrolling in a boating education course. This national boating safety campaign was created to help educate boaters and reduce the number of serious boating accidents.
