"Spring Aboard" - Boaters urged to get educated before boating season

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators , encourages boaters to enroll in a boating education course before the kickoff of the boating season. WVDNR is participating in the "Spring Aboard" - Take A Boating Education Course national campaign through March 25, 2017.

