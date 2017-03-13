Sign Up For A Spring Boating Education Course In Kansas
PRATT, Kan. - - Before the boating season begins, you check your boat for gas, stock your cooler with ice, and chuck sunscreen in your "things to take," bag, but have you crossed off Boating Education from your "things to do" list? Don't wait until the weather is nice and plans with friends are made before you take a boating education course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC