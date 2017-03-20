Seawall upgrades at reserve
The seawall at Davy Robinson Reserve is getting an upgrade next month. The upgrades will however close the reserve's boat ramp and pontoon facilities between April 26 and June 30. As part of the NSW Better Boating Program, Liverpool council has teamed up with the NSW Maritime to replace the seawall, backfill the soil and upgrade the drainage.
