Seawall upgrades at reserve

Seawall upgrades at reserve

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Liverpool City Champion

The seawall at Davy Robinson Reserve is getting an upgrade next month. The upgrades will however close the reserve's boat ramp and pontoon facilities between April 26 and June 30. As part of the NSW Better Boating Program, Liverpool council has teamed up with the NSW Maritime to replace the seawall, backfill the soil and upgrade the drainage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool City Champion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,700,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC