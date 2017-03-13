Search resumes for 2 missing men from boat charter Read Story 10News Staff
Crews are searching for two people near the Gulf of Mexico after they got swept away while swimming in rough waters during a spring break boating trip. The men were reported missing from a 50-foot yacht near Pass-A-Grille in South Pinellas around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
