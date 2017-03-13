Search resumes for 2 missing men from boat charter Read Story 10News Staff

Search resumes for 2 missing men from...

12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Crews are searching for two people near the Gulf of Mexico after they got swept away while swimming in rough waters during a spring break boating trip. The men were reported missing from a 50-foot yacht near Pass-A-Grille in South Pinellas around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

