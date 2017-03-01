Rescue device saving time and lives a...

Rescue device saving time and lives at sea

Read more: Nelson Mail

Motivated by the loss of two friends at sea, Nelson man Lloyd Valentine has developed the Sea Rescue Sled to ensure swift and efficient recovery in man overboard scenarios. Motivated by two friends drowning in separate boating incidents, a Nelson man has floated a new concept in man overboard technology.

