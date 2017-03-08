Regatta chairman named first patron o...

Regatta chairman named first patron of boat festival

Read more: Henley Standard

The 38th festival, which is a celebration of vintage and classic boats, will be held on Fawley Meadows in Henley from Friday to Sunday, July 14 to 16. It features the largest display of traditional boats in Europe, the fleet of Dunkirk Little Ships, the Queen's row barge Gloriana , amphibious and military vehicles and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Sir Steve, chairman of Henley Royal Regatta, was encouraged to become involved by the event's co-chairwoman Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.

