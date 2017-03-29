Recreational boating and sportfishing infrastructures
The new administration is set on a mission with the promise of a massive rehab of our outdated national infrastructures that includes roads, bridges, railways, airports and a few others that need to be brought to standards that meet our present-day technology. Similar to what is being contemplated to address this country's internal infrastructures, the infrastructures for the recreational boating and sportfishing harbors and marinas also need to be addressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC