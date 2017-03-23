Record amount of sewage kept out of waters

Gallons of sewage pumped from recreational boats in Connecticut between 2010 and 2016, according to a release from the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Mar. 23, 2017. Gallons of sewage pumped from recreational boats in Connecticut between 2010 and 2016, according to a release from the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Mar. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.