Readers Write (March 6): Boathouses a...

Readers Write (March 6): Boathouses as opposed to houseboats,...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Readers Write : Boathouses as opposed to houseboats, Affordable Care Act, use of private aviation by colleges, Guthrie Theater and diversity My criticism of the Feb. 28 article "Even in winter, houseboats stay afloat on river" might sound trivial if not for the fact that it came very close to portraying the good folks of Winona as ignorant river rats. The author refused to even consider the possibility that the residents of Latsch Island correctly refer to their homes as boat houses; instead she insisted that they are actually houseboats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC