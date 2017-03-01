Raglan Bar Crossing Awareness Day coming up
Each year Coastguard Raglan, with support from the Waikato Regional Council, holds bar crossing awareness days in Raglan to encourage better boating practices and raise skippers' awareness of the risks present when crossing the Raglan bar. Next month's Bar Crossing Awareness Day will provide boaties with an opportunity to learn how to cross a bar.
