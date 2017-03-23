Pump-out grants keep state's waters clean

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Thirteen years after starting a pump-out boat on the Niantic River, Fred Grimsey is “tired of poopy jokes.” But his enthusiasm hasn't waned for keeping the state's waters cleaner by giving boaters free, easy access to equipment that removes raw sewage from their boats. “Every year we pump out more gallons of sewage,” said Grimsey, the Waterford resident who serves as president of Save the River-Save the Hills, a group that focuses on preservation of the Niantic River and Oswegatchie Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.