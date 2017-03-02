Photo by Chris Parypa

If new regulations are going to be in place prohibiting bow-riding in Ocean City this summer, it will have to be approved as legislation and not by regulation as originally planned. In the wake of several serious boating accidents in the resort last summer, including a fatal propeller strike that claimed the life of a child last August, Ocean City's representatives in Annapolis, including Senator Jim Mathias and Delegate Mary Beth Carozza, began discussions in earnest with state boating officials, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and its enforcement wing the Maryland Natural Resources Police about tightening the dangerous practice of bow-riding.

