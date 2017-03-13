PH seen to become one of Asia's leisure boating capitals in future
With rightful government support, in cooperation with the private sector, the Philippines could turn to be one of Asia's leisure boating capitals in the near future. Thus said Angelo Olondriz, lead organizer of the just concluded three-day ninth SEA-EX Philippine Boat Show and Nautical Expo held at SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, Pasay City.
