Park opens some new Florida Bay boat channels

Work to create and mark navigation channels in Florida Bay's water within Everglades National Park nearly reached the halfway point this week. "Work on 12 of the new 31 corridors is complete ... mostly in the area east and south of Flamingo," a park statement says.

