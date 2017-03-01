Parents of drowned girl launch Emily'...

Parents of drowned girl launch Emily's Code for boat users

The memory of a schoolgirl who drowned when her ill-fitting buoyancy aid snagged on part of an overturned speedboat has been honoured by the launch of a safety code aimed at preventing future tragedies. The parents of Emily Gardner, from Gloucester, who was just 14 when she died in Brixham, south Devon on May 2 2015, are campaigning to try to save lives at sea.

