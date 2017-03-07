Outdoors notebookPriest Lake drowning...

Outdoors notebookPriest Lake drowning: A Nashville fisherman recently ...

Priest Lake drowning: A Nashville fisherman recently drowned on Percy Priest Lake when he fell overboard, a grim reminder of how quickly a fatal accident can happen on the water. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's report, the 50-year-old victim and a friend returned to the Hamilton Creek boat ramp to load their boat after a morning of fishing.

