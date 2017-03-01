Outdoors Column: Take a safety education course and be prepared

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is encouraging boating and watercraft users to be better prepared for the boating season by enrolling in a free safety education course to make your experiences on the water more safe and enjoyable for all aboard. Josh Hoffman, AZGFD Boating Safety Education coordinator reports, "Boating is a great family friendly activity, but only when it's done safely and responsibly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.