Outdoors: Anglers, boaters advised to...

Outdoors: Anglers, boaters advised to stay off Delta

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RecordNET

As we checked rain-saturated levees on Medford Island in the Delta last week, only to find precious dirt caving and sluffing off into the murky San Joaquin River, a bass boat whizzed by at 40- to 50-miles-per-hour that caused waves to almost over top the fragile earthen perimeter that keeps the 1,200-acre plot from flooding. During a time of high water and the emergency shoring up of so many levees, why didn't these recreational hot rods bent on getting quickly to their next fishing spot show restraint and motor slowly? Didn't they know realize the potential damage they caused with the river at flood stage? With waterways so muddy and debris filled, fishing isn't very good anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC