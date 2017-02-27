Outdoors: Anglers, boaters advised to stay off Delta
As we checked rain-saturated levees on Medford Island in the Delta last week, only to find precious dirt caving and sluffing off into the murky San Joaquin River, a bass boat whizzed by at 40- to 50-miles-per-hour that caused waves to almost over top the fragile earthen perimeter that keeps the 1,200-acre plot from flooding. During a time of high water and the emergency shoring up of so many levees, why didn't these recreational hot rods bent on getting quickly to their next fishing spot show restraint and motor slowly? Didn't they know realize the potential damage they caused with the river at flood stage? With waterways so muddy and debris filled, fishing isn't very good anyway.
