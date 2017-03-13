Only deep water boat launch in Kelown...

Only deep water boat launch in Kelowna closes

19 hrs ago

For many, boating is a big part of living in the Okanagan but access to the lake for one group of boaters has suddenly become difficult. Unless a sailboat is kept in the water year-round, getting it in and out of the water in Kelowna will be costly.

