One Drowns After Boating Accident At Prague Lake
Police and the medical examiner are on the scene at Prague Lake after a body was recovered from the water, Thursday afternoon. First responders were called out to the scene, Thursday afternoon, at a peninsula on the western side of the lake, just off of Lloyd Bateson Rd. Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant confirmed the drowning with News 9's Steve Shaw .
