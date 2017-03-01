NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show Lake Rotoiti

A Bay of Islands game-fishing fast boat last in the water in 1946 took out the top prize at this year's NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show, held at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park over the weekend. . Around 130 clinkers, steam launches, classic motorboats, sailing dinghies and their owners enjoyed two days of boating and chatting about boats, with the Jens Hansen trophy for best vessel overall going to 'Malolo' owned by Max Cumming and Ra Tangaroa from Russell in the Bay of Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.