NYS senator looking into 'unfair' Canadian border rules for American anglers

11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Fewer American anglers are fishing on the Canadian side of the St. Lawrence River these days because of Canadian rules and regulations. State Sen. Patty Richie has promised to look into a growing list of complaints lodged by New York anglers and charter boat captains about how they're being treated by Canadian officials on waterways shared by both countries.

