NYS senator looking into 'unfair' Canadian border rules for American anglers
Fewer American anglers are fishing on the Canadian side of the St. Lawrence River these days because of Canadian rules and regulations. State Sen. Patty Richie has promised to look into a growing list of complaints lodged by New York anglers and charter boat captains about how they're being treated by Canadian officials on waterways shared by both countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb 8
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC