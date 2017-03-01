North Sterling State Park opens for b...

North Sterling State Park opens for boating today

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

Boaters will be pleased to learn that North Sterling State Park will open to boating today, March 4. To protect Colorado's water from aquatic nuisance species , boaters leaving a lake or other waterway should: Boaters are reminded that boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species are required and that they will need to contact park personnel for an inspection at 970-522-3657. If ANS are detected on any of the watercraft, decontamination is required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... Feb 8 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC