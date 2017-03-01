North Sterling State Park opens for boating today

Boaters will be pleased to learn that North Sterling State Park will open to boating today, March 4. To protect Colorado's water from aquatic nuisance species , boaters leaving a lake or other waterway should: Boaters are reminded that boat inspections for aquatic nuisance species are required and that they will need to contact park personnel for an inspection at 970-522-3657. If ANS are detected on any of the watercraft, decontamination is required.

