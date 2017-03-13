No wake zone to be extended at Wappoo Cut, one of the busiest stretches of water in Charleston
Because of increased boating traffic, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will extend the no wake zone at Wappoo Cut on the Intracoastal Waterway in Charleston County. The seasonal wake zone will be extended north to about 200 yards south of the James Island Connector Bridge, and south to the entrance of Coburg Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC