No jail for club owner whose boat passenger fell off and drowned in Biscayne Bay

Rebecca and Anthony Lamar, parents of Lauren Jenee Lamar, who died in a boating incident, as they speak about their daughter Lauren on Friday, March 31, 2017 Miami nightclub promoter Russell Bruce raises his right hand before pleading guilty to manslaughter charges for the boating death of Lauren Jenee Lamar. When he discovered that a passenger on his small boat was missing, Miami nightclub owner Russell Bruce waited 39 minutes to report her missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.