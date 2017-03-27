Middle school students spot dolphin swimming in Bronx River
The dolphin was swimming in the Bronx River just off the pier at Hunts Point Riverside Park and stuck around for several hours. A group of Bronx middle school students participating in an after school boating program spotted a dolphin swimming in the Bronx River.
