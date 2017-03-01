Michigan to offer prize in fight against invasive Asian carp
Faced with the threat that Asian carp could enter the Great Lakes, Michigan is turning to the public for new ideas and plans to offer a prize to whoever comes up with a way to stop the voracious fish.
