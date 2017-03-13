Mexico: Houston woman drowns in canyon tour boat accident
Mexican authorities say an American woman has drowned in a boating accident on the famed Sumidero Canyon in the southern state of Chiapas. A Civil Protection rescue official tells The Associated Press that the accident took place Tuesday afternoon when it was loaded with 40 Mexican and foreign tourists.
