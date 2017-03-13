Marlins' Jose Fernandez at fault in f...

Marlins' Jose Fernandez at fault in fatal boating accident, investigators say

Investigators have determined Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was responsible for the September boating accident that killed him and two other men. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its report on the accident Thursday morning, laying out its conclusions that Fernandez was drunk and driving the boat at approximately 65 miles per hour when it crashed into a jetty around 3 a.m. ET Sept.

