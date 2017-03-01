Man rescued from Clarence River after...

Man rescued from Clarence River after jet boating accident

15 hrs ago Read more: Marlborough Express

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter were called to the banks of the Clarence River after a man injured his leg in a jet boat accident. A man suffered a deep puncture to his leg in a jet boating accident on the Clarence River near Kaikoura after his boat struck several rocks in a rapid, throwing all but one of the three occupants out.

