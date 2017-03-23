LEM Products, Inc. Develops Safety Labels for the Boating and Marine Industry
LEM Products, Inc., located in Montgomeryville, PA, produces safety labels for the boating and marine industry. These permanent outdoor marine labels are used for mounting on a wide variety of surface conditions and textures, and they have been designed and tested to provide the highest level of performance and durability.
