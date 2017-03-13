LDWF Participating in "Spring Aboard" Boating Safety Campaign
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating education course prior to the kickoff of the boating season. LDWF will be participating in the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Spring Aboard-Take a Boating Education Course campaign by providing seven free boating education courses across the state from March 19-25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC