Lake San Antonio could reopen this spring, nearly half full due to winter storms
South Monterey County >> Amid the dark clouds of damage that this winter's storms wrought on Monterey County is a silver lining: Lake San Antonio is fuller than it has been in five years, offering the possibility that the popular venue for boating, fishing and camping could make a big comeback after years of closure. Lake San Antonio is already nearly half full at 48 percent capacity, according to a recent county Water Resources Agency report, and is expected to fill up even more after dipping below 5 percent last year, while nearby Lake Nacimiento in San Luis Obispo County topped off at 97 percent late last month before settling in at 88 percent more recently.
