Investigation shows Jose...

After an investigation lasting almost six months, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has determined that Jose Fernandez, former Miami Marlins pitcher, was the operator in the fatal speeding boat crash that killed the All-Star and two others in late September of last year. In public records obtained by ESPN, the Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed alcohol and drugs were involved and that the 24-year old Fernandez violated multiple boating laws, including Boating Under the Influence Manslaughter, Vessel Homicide and Reckless or Carless Operation of a Vessel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southeast Georgia Today.