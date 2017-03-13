Investigation shows Jose...
After an investigation lasting almost six months, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has determined that Jose Fernandez, former Miami Marlins pitcher, was the operator in the fatal speeding boat crash that killed the All-Star and two others in late September of last year. In public records obtained by ESPN, the Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed alcohol and drugs were involved and that the 24-year old Fernandez violated multiple boating laws, including Boating Under the Influence Manslaughter, Vessel Homicide and Reckless or Carless Operation of a Vessel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southeast Georgia Today.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D...
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC