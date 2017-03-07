Industry mourns boating advocate Suzi DuRant

DuRant, who most recently spearheaded the National Marine Manufacturers Association's efforts in South Carolina, passed away following a battle with ALS that she fought with grace, optimism, and perseverance. Suzi's successful and impressive career and her passion and dedication for the marine industry are a lasting inspiration that will continue to guide NMMA, its members and especially the South Carolina boating community, the association said in a statement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.